Baseball has lost its long-time Home Run King.

Hank Aaron died on Thursday at the age of 86, the Atlanta Braves confirmed, ending the remarkable life of one of the greatest players in the game’s history.

Nicknamed Hammerin’ Hank, Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s home run record of 714 that had stood since his retirement in 1935. While he finished his career with 755 homers, Aaron is best known for reaching 715 in April of 1974 when he drilled an offering from Al Downing of the Los Angeles Dodgers into the left field bullpen. Aaron’s record stood until 2007 when Barry Bonds hit No. 756 in his 22nd and final season.

But it wasn’t just the long ball that Aaron was known for.

Throughout his 23-year career spent primarily with the Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves, he was an MVP in 1957, a World Series champion that same year, a two-time batting title winner and holds the record for the most All-Star nominations in MLB history at 21. He had 14 seasons of hitting .300 or better and was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown in 1982.

“As far as I’m concerned, Aaron is the best baseball player of my era. He is to baseball the last 15 years what Joe DiMaggio was before him. He’s never received the credit he’s due,” New York Yankees legend and Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle said.

The legendary Muhammad Ali once said Aaron was “the only man I idolize more than myself.”

But long-time Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals left-hander Curt Simmons might have said it best.

“Trying to sneak a pitch past Hank Aaron is like trying to sneak a sunrise past a rooster.”