Washington Capitals forward Ilya Kovalchuk is hoping to face the Montreal Canadiens in the playoffs after being traded by the team ahead of the trade deadline.

"Hopefully, we'll see them in the conference final," Kovalchuk said Wednesday, per NHL.com.

Kovalchuk joined the Canadiens in January after his contract was terminated by Los Angeles Kings three weeks earlier. He had six goals and 13 points in 22 games with Montreal before being dealt to the Capitals on Feb. 23.

The 37-year-old insisted, however, that there are now hard feelings with the Canadiens, who will face the Pittsburgh Penguins in a best-of-five series to determine who makes the playoff field.

"It's all history and I'm very happy to be here," Kovalchuk said. "We have a great team here and great chance, so we just need to work hard as a team and be as well-prepared as we can as a team."

In seven games with the Capitals prior to the NHL season being paused, Kovalchuk posted one goal and four points.

Washington will open their round-robin play to determine playoff seeding on Aug. 3 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.