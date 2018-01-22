The Montreal Impact have made another addition ahead of the MLS season, announcing the signing of Chilean attacking midfielder Jeisson Vargas on Monday.

The 20-year-old Chile U20 player spent last season with Chilean side Universidad Católica. The deal is for the 2018 season with two and a half option years.

"Jeisson is a young player with very interesting potential," Impact head coach Remi Garde said in a statement. "He was recommended by Nick De Santis right when I arrived at the club and I quickly approved his signing. He has real dribbling and shooting abilities. He can play in different attacking positions. I think he is a player who has a good margin for progression and whose profile will be very useful to the team during the season."

A native of Santiago, Vargas was called up to the Chilean senior team in time for World Cup qualification games in 2016, but did not feature.

"Jeisson is a young and talented attacking player," Impact technical director Adam Braz said in a statement. "His technical and creative abilities will help our team in the final third of the field. Jeisson can play in different attacking roles and we are very excited to welcome him to our club."

Vargas notched eight goals and five assists in 40 appearances from 2014 to 2017 for Universidad Católica.

Impact training camp opens on Tuesday.