It's a historic day south of the border. Not only does Wednesday mark the official end to Donald Trump's presidency, but what many hope is a new era for the United States under the leadership of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Here are some reactions from the world of sports on a historic Jan. 20.

Warriors salute VP Harris

A native of Oakland, Calif., Harris will become the first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president of the United States.

The Warriors released a touching tribute to Harris Wednesday morning and gifted her a special No. 49 city edition jersey with her name on the back.

"I'm not saying that you've got to put this up in your office at the White House, but it probably would be a good idea," said Steph Curry in the video.

"I will proudly, proudly display this in the office of the vice president of the United States, an office I am about to occupy," Harris said.

Fuller to attend Inauguration

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller -- who made history last year as the first woman to play in a Power 5 football game -- announced last week that she will participate in presidential inauguration on Wednesday, calling it “an honor to be invited to participate in one of America’s great traditions.”

It’s an honor to be invited to participate in one of America’s greatest traditions. This historic inauguration is especially meaningful for American women and girls. The glass ceilings are breaking and it is the time to #LeadLikeAWoman @KamalaHarris @JoeBiden @BidenInaugural pic.twitter.com/16izLbIqEu — Sarah Fuller (@SarahFuller_27) January 17, 2021

Marcus Stroman

Former Toronto Blue Jay and current New York Mets starter Marcus Stroman shared his thoughts on what Inauguration Day means to him, calling it a "great day for the country."

What a great day for the country. — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) January 20, 2021