The Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings got together for a blockbuster on Tuesday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Pacers are sending Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday to the Kings for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson.

Sabonis, 25, is in his sixth NBA season out of Gonzaga.

A two-time All-Star, the Portland-born centre is averaging 18.9 points on .580 shooting, 12.1 boards and 5.0 assists over 34.7 minutes a night.

Sabonis is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer and Portland Trail Blazers great Arvydas Sabonis.

Swingman Lamb, 29, appeared in 39 games for the Pacers this season, averaging 7.1 points in 15.7 minutes a night. The Connecticut product is in his 10th pro season.

An NBA champion with the 2015 Golden State Warriors, Holiday was in his third season with the Pacers. He was averaging 11.0 points on .415 shooting, 2.8 boards and 1.8 assists over 28.9 minutes a night. The Mission Hills, CA native has also spent time with Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies.

Haliburton, 21, was the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft out of Iowa State.

In his second pro season, the Oshkosh, WI native was averaging 14.3 points on .457 shooting, 7.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds over 34.5 minutes a night.

Born in Freeport, Bahamas, the 29-year-old Hield is in his sixth NBA season out of Oklahoma. In 55 games this season, the point guard is averaging 14.4 points on .382 shooting, 1.9 assists and 3.9 boards over 28.6 minutes a night.

Brampton, Ont.'s Thompson joins his third team in the last two seasons. In 30 games this season, Thompson has averaged 15.2 minutes a night.

The 30-year-old Texas product spent last season with the Boston Celtics after spending the first nine seasons of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning an NBA title in 2016.