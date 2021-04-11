Indications are Hall trade is getting close, 3 teams in mix

Taylor Hall may not be a Buffalo Saber for much longer.

Some hard work getting done today in Buffalo. Sources indicate a Taylor Hall trade is getting close at this point. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 11, 2021

It’s believed 3 teams remain in the mix for Hall. https://t.co/cIDV7YNGxp — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 11, 2021

As expected, don’t believe the Oilers are in the mix on Taylor Hall at this point. Much speculated in recent months but again, Oilers are dollar in, dollar out and not looking to move picks. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) April 11, 2021

Hall was an unrestricted free agent coming off an effective 2019-20 season but elected for a short-term deal with the Sabres in October, reaching a one-year, $8 million pact to form what many anticipated would be a high-powered offensive duo alongside Jack Eichel.

But the Sabres (9-25-6) were sidelined earlier in the season with COVID-19 issues and struggled mightily in the first half of the season, ultimately sending Hall's name back in the rumour mill.

The 29-year-old has two goals and 17 assists in 37 games so far this season. Hall has not played since April 3.