'I don't think we've scratched the surface': Matthews, Leafs look to take next step

Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Joe Thornton and Nick Robertson both skated Monday as they work their way back from injuries.

Both players are currently on long-term injured reserve, Robertson with a knee injury sustained on Jan. 16 and Thornton with a fractured rib suffered on Jan. 20. Both were given four-week timelines for recovery.

Toronto’s oldest (Joe Thornton) and youngest (Nick Robertson) players working their way back from injury



First time we’ve seen them on the ice since injuries



Robertson - Knee on Jan. 16

Thornton - Fractured rib on Jan. 20 pic.twitter.com/7Jph24OYgU — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 1, 2021

Robertson was injured during his first game of the season against the Ottawa Senators. The 19-year-old was making his NHL regular-season debut after appearing in four games with the Maple Leafs during the NHL's Return to Play last summer. He had one goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the best-of-five series.

Thornton was injured in the third period of a 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. The 41-year-old is in his first season with the Maple Leafs, and 23rd in the NHL, after signing with the club in the off-season. He has recorded one goal and one assist in five games this season.