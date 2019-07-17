Toronto Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez might be enduring the worst season of his pro career, but that still might not dissuade teams from attempting to acquire the 27-year-old hurler.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that "multiple teams" think Sanchez would thrive as a relief pitcher.

The Barstow, CA native has been used exclusively as a starter since his third season in the majors in 2016.

In 54 games as a reliever over his first two seasons, Sanchez was 4-4 with a 1.67 earned run average and a WHIP of 0.775 in 59.1 innings pitched. He struck out 46 batters and walked 16.

Despite going 3-13 this season with an ERA of 6.22 and a WHIP of 1.775 over 20 starts and 97.0 IP, the Jays have not considered a move to the bullpen for Sanchez.

Along with Sanchez, Passan notes that the team will look to move reliever Daniel Hudson and closer Ken Giles ahead of the July 31 deadline.