4m ago
Granato a primary candidate for Sabres
Interim head coach Don Granato is a primary candidate for the head coaching job with the Buffalo Sabres, per TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
TSN.ca Staff
Sabres GM Kevyn Adams has also talked to some college coaches, per Dreger, and is expected to meet with ownership this week to explain how he intends to move forward.
Granato took over for Ralph Kreuger midway through the season and led the Sabres to a 9-16-3 record in their final 28 games of the season.
