AMES, Iowa — Iowa State guard Lindell Wigginton is the latest Canadian to declare himself eligible for this year's NBA draft.

Wigginton, a sophomore from Dartmouth, N.S., made the announcement in a Twitter post thanking his Cyclones teammates, as well as the fans and coaching staff.

Wigginton's numbers dipped a bit last season after a foot injury cost him 10 non-conference games. But He still averaged 13.5 points and 4.1 rebounds per game off the bench while shooting 40 per cent on 3-pointers and was named the 2019 sixth-man of the year in the Big 12 conference.

Iowa State lost to Ohio State in the first round of the NCAA tournament last month.

Wigginton was selected to the conference's all-rookie team in 2018 after averaging 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He declared himself eligible for the 2018 NBA draft, but ultimately didn't hire an agent and returned to school.

Wigginton was a key part of Canada's team that won gold at the 2017 FIBA Under-19 World Cup in Cairo.

Wigginton's declaration comes a day after Simi Shittu of Burlington, Ont., said he is hiring an agent and entering the draft after one year at Vanderbilt.

He joins freshman Talen Horton-Tucker as Cyclones who have declared for the draft. Wigginton's decision will likely push Tyrese Haliburton into the starting role at point guard — and it could also put Iowa State in the market for a graduate transfer backcourt player.

