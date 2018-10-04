1h ago
Islanders name Lee team captain
TSN.ca Staff
The New York Islanders have named Anders Lee their captain, replacing John Tavares who left the team as a free agent this summer.
Lee will become the 15th captain in franchise history, with Josh Bailey, Cal Clutterbuck, and Andrew Ladd named assistant captains.
The 28-year-old Lee is coming off a career season with the Islanders, netting 40 goals and adding 22 assists in 82 games.
Lee has one year left on his contract that will pay him $3.75 million.