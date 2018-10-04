The New York Islanders have named Anders Lee their captain, replacing John Tavares who left the team as a free agent this summer.

#Isles News: Anders Lee has been named the 15th captain in team history. Josh Bailey, Cal Clutterbuck and Andrew Ladd will serve as alternate captains. https://t.co/TyF3vYEvK5 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 4, 2018

Lee will become the 15th captain in franchise history, with Josh Bailey, Cal Clutterbuck, and Andrew Ladd named assistant captains.

The 28-year-old Lee is coming off a career season with the Islanders, netting 40 goals and adding 22 assists in 82 games.

Lee has one year left on his contract that will pay him $3.75 million.