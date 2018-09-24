After joining the team on a professional tryout, Luca Sbisa has stuck with the New York Islanders.

The club announced on Monday that they've agreed to a one-year deal with the veteran defenceman.

#Isles Transaction: Luca Sbisa has agreed to terms on a one-year contract. Details: https://t.co/wUtZbPTjz9 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) September 24, 2018

Originally taken with the 19th overall selection of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, the 28-year-old Sbisa played 30 games for the Vegas Golden Knights last season, finishing with two goals and 12 assists.

Prior to that, Sbisa spent time with the Vancouver Canucks, Anaheim Ducks, and Philadelphia Flyers.

In 495 career games in the NHL, Sbisa has 18 goals and 84 assists.

Internationally, Sbisa has represented Switzerland on five occasions, including at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.