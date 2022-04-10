1h ago
Italy wins first medal at men's worlds with rout of USA in bronze medal game
Italy's Team Joel Retornaz captured the bronze medal at the World Men's Curling Championship on Sunday in Las Vegas after routing Team Korey Dropkin of the United States, 13-4.
The Canadian Press
World Men's Curling Championship: Bronze - United States 4, Italy 13
LAS VEGAS — Italy's Joel Retornaz defeated American Korey Dropkin 13-4 to win the bronze medal at the world men's curling championship Sunday.
Retornaz pulled away by scoring six points in the seventh end.
Dropkin shot a tournament-low 59 per cent while Retornaz was at 77 per cent.
Canada's Brad Gushue was scheduled to play Sweden's Niklas Edin for gold later in the day at the Orleans Arena.
Edin, the reigning Olympic champion, was chasing his fourth straight world title and sixth overall.
Gushue's lone world title came in 2017.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2022.