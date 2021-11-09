Jack Campbell put the blame for the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings Monday squarely on himself.

The 29-year-old stopped 24 of 28 shots against his former team as the Maple Leafs' winning streak came to an end after five games.

"Everybody in the building knows that wasn't my best," Campbell said. "It cost us two points."

Campbell was facing the Kings for the first time since being traded by the club to Toronto along with Kyle Clifford in February of 2020. A first-round pick of the Dallas Stars in 2010, Campbell emerged as NHL backup with the Kings before eventually taking over the starting role in Toronto.

"I love it there, I love the boys, love what they did for me in L.A.," he said after Monday's loss. "Credit them for getting me to where I am today.

"Just disappointed I didn't bring more to our team."

Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe, however, put the blame on an inconsistent effort from the team after a strong run of play.

"That's what we're trying to get out of — this team that doesn't play great one night and has lots of urgency and plays a way that is a recipe to win consistently," Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "And then comes out the very next game and isn't the same group.

"Until we get that sorted out, we're going to continue to ride this wave."

The loss dropped Campbell to 6-3-1 on the season with a .929 save percentage and a 2.09 goals-against average.

Toronto will be back in action Wednesday when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers.