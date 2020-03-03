'We're not out of this event': Jacobs not prepared to give up Brier hopes

KINGSTON, Ont. – The No. 1 ranked team on the planet has their backs against the wall at the Tim Hortons Brier.

Northern Ontario skip Brad Jacobs and his team were the hottest rink in curling this season heading into the Canadian men’s curling championship after winning back-to-back-to-back events on the Grand Slam circuit. Their week in Kingston has been a different story.

The Sault Ste. Marie skip could be in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2012 after a handful of frustrating results at Leon’s Centre. Even an appearance in the championship round isn’t guaranteed at this moment.

Team Jacobs lost their opener to Alberta after their skip Brendan Bottcher shot a blistering 98 per cent. They handled Prince Edward Island before losing to Manitoba on a somewhat controversial 10th-end measure and then blew a 4-0 lead to Newfoundland’s Brad Gushue Monday night, dropping to 1-3. They improved to 2-3 with an easy 9-2 win over the youngsters from Quebec Tuesday afternoon, but will still need to beat Nova Scotia and Nunavut in their last two round-robin games to book a likely spot in the championship round.

“It was kind of a funny start for us. Things didn’t quite go our way. We didn’t play poorly. We’re throwing the rock very well.” Jacobs told the media after their victory over Quebec. “We were just on the wrong side of the inch. That’s in the pass. We’ve got to focus on what lies ahead.”

If they get there, Team Jacobs might have to sweep their four contests in the championship round (or at least go 3-1) to be in contention for the final four as teams with three losses heading into that portion of the event haven’t fared very well. Then again, most teams in this position don’t have Olympic gold medals in their back pockets.

“Everybody feels like there’s hope so just keep trying,” Jacobs said.

If anybody can run the table to get into this weekend’s playoff showdown, it’s Team Jacobs.

Their slow start might just be a reversal of fortune Jacobs needs at the national championship. Since winning his first and only Brier Tankard in 2013, the 34-year-old has a 46-9 record in the round robin, but a 1-7 showing in the playoffs.

Could this early adversity be a blessing in disguise?

“A little bit of adversity early on in events is never a bad thing. We’ve been a pretty resilient team all year. We welcome that, to be honest with you. The harder it is, that’s good. That’s means you’re going through some growth,” explained Jacobs. “You know what, if good things start to turn our way, we’ll remember the beginning of the Brier and probably say it was because of how we started that we were able to just keep moving and keep going.”

Head coach Rick Lang says the team might have to go undefeated to make the Page Playoff 3 vs. 4 game.

“You [would] rather not be in this position, but I’ve seen this team in a lot of 9-0 situations at the Brier and not finish off,” said Lang. “You never know. Fight, fight, fight.”

Jacobs started slow at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, as well and we know how that turned out.

“We’ve got a lot of fight in us. A lot of grit and we’re just going to keep plugging away,” he said.

Kennedy Returns

One major difference in this year’s team is the man throwing third stones. Long-time vice Ryan Fry parted ways with Team Jacobs at the end of last season and was replaced by three-time Brier champ and Olympic gold medalist Marc Kennedy.

The 38-year-old from St. Albert, Alta., took most of last season off following a gruelling four-year Olympic run with Kevin Koe to get his body and mind back on track. However, Kennedy did spare for Fry at the Canada Cup in Estevan, Sask., last December and the foursome found instant chemistry to win the talent-laden event.

“I got to know what they were all about. They’re all family guys. We have a lot in common and they do the right things when it comes to the game. They have a professional approach which I really respected,” Kennedy told TSN.ca. “I left Estevan thinking, ‘Wow, that’d be a great group to play with if I could.’ ”

Once it was determined that Fry would not be coming back for 2019-20, Kennedy was on top of Jacobs’ list. The feeling was mutual.

“There’s not a lot of opportunities I would have said yes to, but these guys with their skill level, talent, experience and the chance to come back and win and be 100 per cent refreshed,” said Kennedy. “More importantly, I really get along with these guys. It was kind of a no brainer once I knew I was 100-per-cent healthy.”

Jacobs says his new third has meant a lot to their team’s success this season.

“He’s a great guy. Awesome friend. Great teammate. Brings a ton of experience. He has phenomenal mechanics on his delivery. He’s just a great third and helps me out a ton on the back end,” said Jacobs.

Prior to his time with Team Koe, Kennedy served as second for the great Kevin Martin, winning two Briers, a world championship and of course Olympic gold in 2010. Kennedy had his fair share of success at the Grand Slams with Martin as well, once winning five in a row. But he knows that success doesn’t mean anything is guaranteed going forward.

“The impressive thing with this team is that we haven’t let it go to our heads. We know we’ve gotten a few breaks along the way and there’s always room for us to improve and that’s kind of been our focus the whole way through,” said Kennedy. “You start getting in trouble when you start thinking you’re as good as your results. It’s been a big thing for this team to just keep getting better and not believe the hype about us.”

Let’s see if Team Jacobs can find their groove from earlier this season and get back into contention at the Brier.