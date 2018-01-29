Jaromir Jagr's storied NHL career appears to be at an end.

After Jagr cleared waivers, the Calgary Flames announced the 45-year-old Czech legend was assigned to his hometown club, HC Kladno of the Czech 1. Liga. Jagr is a co-owner of the club and skated with the team before signing with the Flames in October.

"I want to thank Brad Treliving and the Calgary Flames for giving me the immense opportunity to be a part of their team and continue my NHL career this season,” Jagr said in a statement. “Although I am very disappointed that things did not turn out as we had hoped due to a number of circumstances, I am deeply grateful to the Flames, the fans and the City of Calgary for having welcomed me so generously. I now look forward to continuing the season in Kladno."

Jagr has appeared in 22 contests for the Flames this season, posting one goal and six assists. He was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury on January 14, retroactive to December 31 when he last played.

“Jaromir’s career speaks for itself,” said Flames general manager Treliving. “He is a legend in our sport and we are very appreciative that he selected Calgary to pursue his career in the NHL. Regretfully, with a late start to his season combined with nagging injuries, he wasn’t in a position to perform at the level both he and our team had hoped. During his short time in Calgary, Jaromir demonstrated tremendous leadership and professionalism, especially with our young players. We thank him for his contributions to our group both on and off the ice.”

There was speculation previously that Jagr could dress for the Czech Republic in next month's Olympics in Pyeongchang, but he was not released in time or named to the roster.

Jagr has played in 24 NHL seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, Florida Panthers and the Flames.

The native of Kladno is the NHL’s active leader in goals (766) and assists (1,155) and his 1,921 points are second all-time behind only Wayne Gretzky.

A 13-time all-star, Jagr won the Hart Trophy in 1999 as the league’s most valuable player and claimed the Art Ross Trophy on five occasions as the league’s top scorer.

Jagr sits third in NHL history with 1,733 career games played - 34 games shy of to Gordie Howe's record. Marc Messier is second with 1,756 career games played.