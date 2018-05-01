Jags owner Kahn wants London to host Super Bowl

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan hopes to someday bring the Super Bowl to London, England.

Khan, who recently put in a bid to purchase Wembley Stadium in London, told the BBC of his aim.

"Our role would be to provide a world-class venue.

"Wembley is a great stadium and you want to get it configured to hold Super Bowl and World Cup finals."

In addition to the Jaguars, Khan also owns English football club Fulham.

The NFL has held games in London since 2007 as part of its International Series. Three-regular season games will be held there during the 2018 season.