Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was involved a minor car accident on Tuesday, but was able to drive home afterwards.

Jaguars senior manager of public relations Tad Dickman confirmed Fournette was rear-ended while driving, but said the rookie is "okay."

The 22-year-old rookie rushed 25 times for 109 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 45-42 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers to advance to the AFC Championship.

Selected fourth overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, Fournette rushed for 1,040 yards with nine touchdowns in 13 games with the Jaguars during the regular season.

The Jaguars visit the New England Patriots on Sunday with a chance to advance to the franchise's first Super Bowl.