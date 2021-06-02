Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele was given a major penalty and a game misconduct for charging Jake Evans of the Montreal Canadiens after an empty-net goal late in Game 1 Wednesday night that caused him to be stretchered off the ice.

With the Habs up 4-3 in the final minute and Connor Hellebuyck on the bench for the extra attacker, Evans corralled the puck behind the Winnipeg net and tucked it in for a two-goal Montreal lead. As Evans pushed the puck across the goal line, Scheifele charged directly into Evans at full speed and sent him flying.

A scrum ensued nearby as Evans lay motionless on the ice. He appeared to give a thumbs up as he left the playing surface on a stretcher. Evans was also celebrating his 25th birthday on Wednesday.

Montreal went on to win Game 1 5-3. Game 2 will go Friday night from Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg.