Coyotes' Chychrun expected to return from ankle injury within two weeks

Arizona Coyotes defenceman Jakob Chychrun is expected to make his return to the lineup within two weeks from an ankle injury that isn't as severe as feared, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported on Wednesday.

The second opinion today corroborated the initial assessment by the club. And, I’m aware it’s Jakob. 👍 https://t.co/XCcD4hmtkc — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 16, 2022

Chychrun, 23, is expected to test the ankle on skates this week and will continue monitoring his injury throughout the weekend.

The native of Boca Raton, Fla., left Saturday's game against the Boston Bruins after he was knocked into the boards by Bruins defenceman Derek Forbort.

The Coyotes had initially said the timetable for Chychrun's return was two-four weeks.

Chychrun has seven goals, 14 assists and is minus-20 in 47 games for the Coyotes this season.