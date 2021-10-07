The Czech Republic named Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jakub Voracek, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ondrej Palat and Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak to their men's Olympic national team roster on Thursday.

The IIHF and NHL/NHLPA have requested all participating teams to provide a list of three provisional NHL players ahead of the Olympic Games, the final team rosters that will be announced in January 2022.

Voracek played in 53 games last season for the Philadelphia Flyers and scored nine goals and added 34 assists. He was acquired by the Blue Jackets for Cam Atkinson in July.

Palat appeared in 55 games in 2020-21 for the Stanley Cup champion Lightning and posted 15 goals and 31 assists. He also skated in 23 playoff games, contributing five goals and eight assists as the Bolts successfully defended their title.

Pastrnak played in 48 games last season for the Bruins and scored 20 goals with 28 assists. He also had seven goals and eight assists in 11 playoff games for Boston.

The Czech Republic finished fourth at the 2018 Olympics in men’s hockey, losing the bronze medal game 6-4 to Canada.