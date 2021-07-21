Kraken may circle back to Schwartz; Sabres have big decision to make

The Seattle Kraken and defenceman Jamie Oleksiak have agreed on a five-year contract worth an average annual value of $4.6 million, according to multiple sources.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun notes that Oleksiak will have a no-trade clause for the first three years of the contract and then will have a modified no-trade clause in the final two years.

Oleksiak contract with Kraken:



2021-22: $3.5 M

2022-23: $4.25 M

2023-24: $6 M

2024-25: $5.5 M

2025-26: $3.75 M



No Trade Clause (2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24); Modified No Trade (2024-25 and 2025-26) – 16 team no trade list — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 22, 2021

The Kraken selected Oleksiak, who was a pending unrestricted free agent, from the Dallas Stars in Wednesday's expansion draft.

The 28-year-old scored six goals and added eight assists over 56 games with the Stars last season, his 10th year in the NHL.

Over 369 career games in the NHL with the Stars and Pittsburgh Penguins, the Toronto native has 24 goals and 48 assists.