The Oklahoma City Thunder are acquiring forward JaMychal Green and a protected 2027 first-round pick from the Denver Nuggets in exchange for the No. 30 pick overall in this month's NBA Draft as well as two future second-round picks, tweets ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Green, 31, averaged 6.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in 67 games for the Nuggets last season. 

He is in the final season of a two-year, $16.4 million deal that will see him make $8.2 million in 2022-23.

Prior to his time in the Mile High City, Green spent time with the Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs.

For his career, Green averages 7.9 points per game on 47.2 per cent from the field to go along with 5.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists.