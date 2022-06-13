The Oklahoma City Thunder are acquiring forward JaMychal Green and a protected 2027 first-round pick from the Denver Nuggets in exchange for the No. 30 pick overall in this month's NBA Draft as well as two future second-round picks, tweets ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: Denver is trading F JaMychal Green and a protected 2027 first-round pick to Oklahoma City for the No. 30 pick in this month’s NBA Draft and two future second-round picks. Nuggets have No. 21 and 30 in this draft now and Thunder has Nos. 2, 12 and 34. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 13, 2022

Green, 31, averaged 6.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in 67 games for the Nuggets last season.

He is in the final season of a two-year, $16.4 million deal that will see him make $8.2 million in 2022-23.

Prior to his time in the Mile High City, Green spent time with the Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs.

For his career, Green averages 7.9 points per game on 47.2 per cent from the field to go along with 5.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists.