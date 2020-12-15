Janes® and Hockey Canada Partner with TSN and RDS on New Campaign to Grow the Game of Women’s Hockey

TORONTO (December 15, 2020) – TSN and RDS announced today they have partnered with Canadian food brand Janes® and Hockey Canada on a new initiative to honour and recognize trailblazers in women’s hockey during their upcoming broadcasts of the 2021 IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP (Dec. 25 – Jan. 5) and the 2021 IIHF WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP next spring. With the unwavering commitment to grow and celebrate the women’s game, the partnership encourages positive change and gender parity in hockey by rallying and championing voices from across the hockey community.

Canada’s National Junior Team goalies Dylan Garand, Taylor Gauthier, and Devon Levi will honour the women’s game by wearing uniquely designed goalie masks during three key games. These masks feature six of the top Canadian women’s hockey players of all time and were selected through a nationwide poll on Hockey Canada’s website. The first pair to be featured will be four-time Olympic Gold Medallists Caroline Ouellette and Jayna Hefford. The remaining pairs will be announced on December 16th and 18th. The new partnership also includes multi-platform Janes sponsorship elements airing across TSN and RDS’s broadcast, digital, and social media platforms.

For the complete release, click here.