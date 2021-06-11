Five tweaks / format changes to keep in mind for Euro 2020

Canadian women’s soccer team forward Janine Beckie has suffered an unspecified injury and will not take part in the team’s upcoming friendlies, but a spokeswoman for Canada Soccer said "she is not in doubt" for next month’s Tokyo Olympics.

Beckie suffered the injury while training with Canada in Spain. Canada has two friendlies scheduled over the next four days: Friday against the Czech Republic and Monday versus Brazil.

The 26-year-old Manchester City striker underwent an MRI on Wednesday and flew home on Thursday.

Janine Beckie will not be available for #CANWNT International Friendly matches in Spain as she sustained an injury at training. — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) June 11, 2021

Head coach Bev Priestman had indicated that she will name her final 18-player roster for the Olympics within 10 days of Canada’s friendly against Brazil.

Beckie won bronze with Canada at the Rio Olympics in 2016. She was tied for the team lead with three goals, including a marker 20 seconds into the opening match against Australia, which is the fastest goal in the history of women’s football at the Olympics.

Beckie, a dual Canadian/American citizen, has 31 goals for Canada, the second-most among active players, behind only Christine Sinclair (186). Beckie is also three goals back of tying Kara Lang for fourth-most in team history.

Canada, ranked eighth in the world, kicks off its quest for a third straight podium finish at the Olympics on July 21 when the team opens the tournament against the hosts, Japan. The Canadians then play Chile on July 24 before wrapping up the group stage on July 27 versus Great Britain.