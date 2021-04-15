Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer will miss at least two weeks after being placed on the NHL COVID-19 protocol list Wednesday, head coach Jared Bednar confirmed.

Grubauer is tied for the NHL lead in wins this season with 25, owning a 25-8-1 record overall with a .920 save percentage and a 2.00 goals-against average. He's also tied with Marc-Andre Fleury with a league-high five shutouts this season.

"It'll be at least 14 days before his next game," Bednar said of Grubauer. "Not ideal, but I know he'll be hungry to get back in the net when he's healthy."

With Grubauer sidelined Wednesday, the Avalanche turned to trade deadline addition Devan Dubnyk for his first start with the team. Dubnyk, acquired from the San Jose Sharks for Greg Pateryn and a 2021 fifth-round pick, made 31 saves in Colorado's 4-3 win over the St. Louis Blues.

"It was a scheduled start for 'Grubi,'" Bednar said. "We had gotten him some rest on the road and, you know, he played last game and we were getting ready to go with him again today."

The Avalanche have been without Pavel Francouz throughout the season due to a lower-body injury and will now move forward with Dubnyk and fellow trade addition Jonas Johansson in net until Grubauer can return.

After going 0-5-1 with the Buffalo Sabres, Johansson is 3-0-1 with a 1.87 GAA and .929 save percentage since being acquired by the Avalanche in March.

Dubnyk saw his record improve to 4-9-2 with Wednesday's win. He has an .899 save percentage and a 3.17 goals-against average this season, his 12th in the NHL.

The Avalanche, who will be without Grubauer for at least their next seven games, sit first in the West Division with a 30-9-4 record this season.