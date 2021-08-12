Jaromir Jagr is set to begin his 34th season in professional hockey, though at age 49, the hockey legend said he feels must keep playing to keep the Kladno Knights afloat.

Jagr posted two goals and 12 points in 19 games with Kladno last season, helping the club he is majority owner of rise back into the Czech Extraliga.

"Do you know why I'm still playing?" Jagr told The Hockey News. "I have a responsibility to the club, otherwise I wouldn't fly here and I wouldn't be making a fool of myself. But if I quit, the partners and sponsors would leave and the club may be done. I have no choice. People don't understand it, but I don't care. Only God will judge me. I expect much more from myself, and I also believe that I have it in me."

Jagr, who last played in the NHL with the Calgary Flames during the 2017-18 season, will turn 50 in February.

"It's not easy anymore, believe me," Jagr said. "Because mostly during my career, I felt that if I wanted to score a goal, I would score. But suddenly, this doesn't work. ...

"At the same time, people still expect it from me, and that's probably the worst feeling, when people think I can but I know I can't. Plus, I can't even tell them. I just know that I will do my best to help the club. I don't know if anyone can understand my role. I don't even want to be in such a position, but I have no choice. As long as my father breathes, I take the club as my responsibility. He held it for 20 years. As a son, I would be embarrassed if I left."

The five-time Art Ross Trophy winner sits fourth all-time in NHL history in games played at 1,733.