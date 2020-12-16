Jaromir Jagr is set to begin his 33rd season in professional hockey on Wednesday.

The Kladno Knights, the team Jagr co-owns, announced that Jagr will make his season against HC Dukla Jihlava, 284 days after his last appearance.

Dnes proti Jihlavě nastoupí po 284 dnech trvající pauze Jaromír Jágr! pic.twitter.com/Y6IfK8u2AN — Rytíři Kladno (@RytiriKladno) December 16, 2020

Jagr, 48, had 15 goals and 29 points in 38 games with the team last season.

A veteran of 24 seasons in the NHL, Jagr's last appearance in the league was with the Calgary Flames, when he appeared in 22 games during the 2017-18 season.

The five-time Art Ross Trophy winner sits third all-time in NHL history in games played at 1,733.