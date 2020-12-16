59m ago
Jagr to begin 33rd pro season with Kladno
Jaromir Jagr is set to begin his 33rd season in professional hockey on Wednesday. The Kladno Knights, the team Jagr co-owns, announced that Jagr will make his season against Jihlava, 284 days after his last appearance.
TSN.ca Staff
The Kladno Knights, the team Jagr co-owns, announced that Jagr will make his season against HC Dukla Jihlava, 284 days after his last appearance.
Jagr, 48, had 15 goals and 29 points in 38 games with the team last season.
A veteran of 24 seasons in the NHL, Jagr's last appearance in the league was with the Calgary Flames, when he appeared in 22 games during the 2017-18 season.
The five-time Art Ross Trophy winner sits third all-time in NHL history in games played at 1,733.