Stouffville, Ontario- May 31, 2019 - The NASCAR Pinty’s Series visits Jukasa Motor Speedway this Saturday for the first of two visits to the .625-mile track for the APC 200.

One driver looking forward to the race is Jason Hathaway. Hathaway finished fifth earlier this month in the Pinty’s Series season opener at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

“I can’t wait to get back to Jukasa Motor Speedway this Saturday,” said Hathaway. “We’ve had some success there before in a different car and hope to pick up another win there on Saturday.”

Hathaway was referencing his Late Model win in 2017 in the first race held at the track since its reopening under new ownership and management.

The veteran driver knows how to navigate on an oval track in the Pinty’s Series as eight of his nine series wins have come on ovals.

“We won $10,000 in the late model race there a few years ago and it would be great to get a win this Saturday as well,” said Hathaway. “The series has a new tire this year and this will be the first race on an oval so it’s going to be interesting figuring out the tires for this race.”

Fans who can’t make the APC 200 in person can watch on Fanschoice.tv with the APC 200 scheduled to start at approximately 8 p.m. ET.

Fans can keep up with Jason and the T3R/EHR Team on their Ed Hakonson Racing page on Facebook, Twitter @EHRT3R, Instagram ehrt3r and are encouraged to visit their official webpage www.Team3Red.com for all updates on the 2019 season.