Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announced Thursday afternoon that the province would begin a phased re-opening after COVID-19 restrictions.

While attendance at major sporting events and other mass gatherings will continue to be prohibited, TSN Edmonton bureau reporter Ryan Rishaug notes the door could be open for Edmonton to host games in Stage 2 of the province's opening and if the NHL deems it is safe to do so.

"I can conceive of a way they could put together a plan that follows our health guidelines with appropriate protective equipment and with nobody in the stands, but we have not yet received that," Kenney said when asked by Rishaug if Stage 2 could potentially work for NHL games.

Notable that K-12 schools possibly opening in stage 2 - could indicate the intended or hoped timeline is August/September for that stage. Would fit with NHL timeline for potential limited return within that stage. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) April 30, 2020

My sense after today is the door is very much open for Edmonton to potentially host games during stage 2. Lots of work for Oilers/NHL to get done with AHS in the meantime but this has progressed from an idea -to tangible - based on these guidelines and the Premier's comments. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) April 30, 2020

Rishaug also reported Thursday that the NHL has provided potential hub cities with criteria that must be met to host games. Organizations will work closely with the NHL and regional health authorities to meet them.

Can report that the NHL has provided potential hub cities with a lengthy document of criteria that must be met to host games. The Organizations will work closely with the NHL and the regional health authority to meet them. Govt will have it's own list at some point as well. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) April 30, 2020

"Given the professionalism and resources of the league I'm confident they can come forward with a detailed proposal," Kenney said Wednesday.

The NHL has yet to officially release a statement regarding the viability of Edmonton -- or any other location -- as a potential open site?? for a possible neutral resumption to the season.

TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli wrote Wednesday the NHL was targeting mid-to-late May to bring in their Phase 2, which involves opening facilities for small group workouts.