Jason Spezza is expected to sign a one-year deal with his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs, according to a report from TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

Expect hometown boy Jason Spezza to sign a one-year contract with TOR today. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2019

Expect it to be for the league minimum ($700K) or close to it. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2019

McKenzie added the one-year deal is expected to be for the minimum ($700,000).

The 35-year-old had 27 points in 76 games this past season for the Dallas Stars.

Spezza was the second overall pick by the Ottawa Senators at the 2001 NHL Draft. He spent 11 seasons with the Senators before being traded to the Stars on July 1, 2014 for three players and a pick.

Spezza was named to the NHL All-Star game in 2008 and 2012.

He is coming off a four-year, $30 million deal.

The Canadian centre has scored 332 goals and 915 points in 1,065 NHL games.