Toronto Maple Leafs centre Jason Spezza is not in the lineup Tuesday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets while he waits to hear back from the NHL Department of Player Safety for hitting Jets defenceman Neal Pionk with his knee in Winnipeg on Sunday night.

Spezza had an in-person meeting via Zoom, Tuesday afternoon with player safety.

The incident happened in the third period when Pionk, who was falling to the ice on the play, was reaching to clear the puck with his hand. Spezza's knee made contact with Pionk's head on the hit.

Pionk is in concussion protocol and won't travel with the Jets on their upcoming road trip.

The 26-year-old is also serving a two-game suspension after delivering a knee-on-knee hit to Leafs defenceman Rasmus Sandin earlier in the same game.