Toronto Maple Leafs centre Jason Spezza has been suspended six games by the NHL Department of Player Safety for hitting Jets defenceman Neal Pionk in the head with his knee in Winnipeg on Sunday night.

Toronto’s Jason Spezza has been suspended for six games for Kneeing Winnipeg’s Neal Pionk. https://t.co/DDlM0Tdzw3 — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 8, 2021

The incident happened in the third period when Pionk, who was falling to the ice on the play, was reaching to clear the puck with his hand. Spezza's knee made contact with Pionk's head on the hit.

The suspension will cost Spezza $21,000 in pay.

Jason Spezza's six-game suspension will cost him $21,000 in pay. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) December 8, 2021

Pionk is in concussion protocol and won't travel with the team on their upcoming road trip.

The 26-year-old is also serving a two-game suspension after delivering a knee-on-knee hit to Leafs defenceman Rasmus Sandin earlier in the same game.

More to come.