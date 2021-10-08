Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown will miss Saturday's preseason matchup against the Toronto Raptors after entering the league's health and safety protocols, the team announced.

Jaylen Brown (Health & Safety Protocols) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 8, 2021

The Celtics say Brown has tested positive for COVID-19 although he is without symptoms. Brown is currently isolating in accordance with the NBA's protocols.

The 24-year-old is entering his sixth season with the Celtics after being selected No. 3 overall in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Boston will play three more preseason games before opening the regular season in Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks on Oct. 20.