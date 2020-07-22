Mitchell explains why playing in Buffalo would be a challenge for the Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have reached an agreement with the Pittsburgh Pirates to use PNC Park for majority of their home games this summer.

According to TSN's Scott Mitchell, the deal is now in the hands of government officials for final approval. Mitchell adds the Blue Jays are expected to play four games in Washington against the Nationals next week, in what was previously scheduled to be a home-and-home series.

Here are #BlueJays current scheduling conflicts with Pirates at PNC Park:



-July 29

-Sept. 8-9

-Sept. 21-24



First one has easy fix by staying in WSH, September might be a more creative solution. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 22, 2020

The Blue Jays have been without a home field for the 60-game MLB season for 2020. The team was denied permission by the federal government to play their home games at Rogers Centre due to Canada's current quarantine rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pittsburgh's PNC Park and Buffalo's Sahlen Field -- the latter the home of the Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate -- have been identified as the top-two contingency plans for the Blue Jays. There were concerns with Buffalo's option as the venue isn't up to MLB standards.

Baltimore was also identified as a possible option, according to reports.