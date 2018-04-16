TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays-Kansas City Royals game was postponed Monday after inclement weather caused damage to the roof at Rogers Centre.

Tonight’s game has been cancelled due to inclement weather causing damage to our roof. Tomorrow’s game will be a 3:07 p.m. traditional doubleheader. More information to come. — Blue Jays PR (@BlueJaysPR) April 16, 2018

The game will be made up Tuesday afternoon as part of a traditional doubleheader, the Blue Jays announced late Monday afternoon.

The regularly scheduled game will follow on Tuesday evening.

Tarps were spread out along the artificial turf in right field and a hole could be seen in the roof at the downtown stadium. The hole was repaired late Monday afternoon.

Tarps were also down near the infield dirt and in spots along the left-field line.

Batting practice was cancelled for both teams but players still played catch and performed some running drills into the early evening.

It was the first time a game has been postponed at the domed stadium since a Jays-Royals contest was deferred April 12, 2001.