DETROIT — The Toronto Blue Jays placed slugger Josh Donaldson on the 10-day disabled list Friday due to left calf tightness.

Roster move: 3B Josh Donaldson has been placed on the 10-day DL, retro to May 29th, with left calf tightness. LHP Tim Mayza has been recalled from Buffalo (AAA). — Blue Jays PR (@BlueJaysPR) June 1, 2018

The move, announced by the team shortly before Friday night's game in Detroit, was retroactive to last Tuesday.

The Blue Jays recalled left-hander Tim Mayza from triple-A Buffalo to replace Donaldson on the 25-man roster.

It's Donaldson's second stint on the DL this season. The third baseman missed 18 games earlier this year due to right shoulder inflammation.