Atkins: 'We're not in a popularity contest, we're in a contest to win championships'

The Toronto Blue Jays have released reliever Bud Norris from his minor league deal according to TSN's Scott Mitchell.

Bud Norris has been released from his minor league deal by the #BlueJays, per source. — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) April 3, 2019

Norris was signed to a minor league deal by the club late in the off-season but did not make the team out of spring training. He had an earned run average of 9.00 in three spring innings.

Manager Charlie Montoyo revealed earlier this week that Norris' velocity was sitting at 90-91 MPH on the gun recently, while Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com notes the Blue Jays wanted him closer to 95. He dealt with a sore right arm during the spring but it's unclear if that was affecting his velocity.

Norris spent last season with the St. Louis Cardinals, pitching to an ERA of 3.59 with 28 saves.

Prior to his time in St. Louis, Norris spent time with six other big league teams.

The Blue Jays will continue their series with the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, sending righty Matt Shoemaker to the hill against Nate Karns.