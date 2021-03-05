Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will replace Phoenix Sun's guard Devin Booker on Team Durant in the 2021 NBA All-Star game. He will also participate in the three-point contest.

🌟 @utahjazz Guard @MCONLEY10 has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker on #TeamDurant in the 2021 #NBAAllStar Game. pic.twitter.com/5q8E6j0i9o — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) March 6, 2021

Conley, a 14-year veteran with the Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies, will be participating in his first all-star game. The 33-year-old is playing in his second season with the Jazz, averaging 16.1 points 5.7 assist, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals. With Conley, Donovan Mitchell, and Rudy Gobert, the Jazz now have a league-leading three all-star representatives.

In 864 career games, Conley has averages of 14.9 points, 5.6 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 32.3 minutes per game. Conley was selected 4th overall by the Grizzlies in the 2007 NBA Draft.