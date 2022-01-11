Add Tottenham Hotspur to the list of teams interested in impending free agent Jesse Lingard.

BBC Sport's Simon Stone reports Spurs have been in talks with the 29-year-old England midfielder's camp with his Manchester United contract set to expire at season's end.

Lingard is currently permitted to negotiate with other clubs and can sign a pre-contract agreement with a team outside of England.

Like he had been for the past several seasons, Lingard has found his playing time once again limited at Old Trafford. He's made 13 appearances across all competitions this season and has not started a game in the Premier League. He played only four minutes in United's 1-0 FA Cup victory over Aston Villa on Monday.

Lingard had hoped for more opportunity this season after starring at West Ham last term on loan, scoring nine goals in 16 appearances in the league.

Stone notes that Lingard does not appear to be interested in leaving United during the current window and would prefer to wait until the summer.

A native of Warrington, Lingard is a product of the United academy and made his senior debut in 2011. He's made 141 league appearances for the Red Devils over 11 seasons. He has also had loan spells at Derby, Brighton, Birmingham City and Leicester.

Internationally, he's been capped 32 times by the Three Lions, scoring six goals.