The Winnipeg Jets have acquired defenceman Jimmy Oligny from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for future considerations.

TRANSACTION: The Winnipeg Jets have acquired Chicago Wolves defenceman Jimmy Oligny from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for future considerations. The Jets have assigned Oligny to the Manitoba Moose. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) January 4, 2019

The Jets announe that they have assigned him to the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

In 16 games so far this season with the AHL's Chicago Wolves, he has one assist.

The 25-year-old has yet to appear in an NHL regular season game.

Winnipeg will be back in action Friday evening against the Penguins in Pittsburgh.