Jets agree to terms with Kerdiles on 1-year deal

The Winnipeg Jets have agreed to terms with forward Nicolas Kerdiles on a one-year, two-way contract worth $650,000 at the NHL-level.

He was acquired from the Anaheim Ducks on June 30 in exchange for forward Chase De Leo. Kerdiles skated in two games last season with the Ducks but did not register a point. In 49 AHL games in 2017-18, he scored 15 goals and added 19 assists.

He was selected in the second round (No. 36 overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft by Anaheim.

The 24-year-old is a native of Lewisville, Texas.