Jets are Canada's new top team in NHL Power Rankings The Toronto Maple Leafs are no longer the top Canadian team in our Power Rankings. Canada’s new top team is the streaking Winnipeg Jets. Three is the magic number for the Jets who have won three straight games and moved up three spots to third on our list.

The Jets rank fourth in goal differential and fifth in points percentage. While their 12th-place rank in expected goal differential would usually raise some flags, elite goaltending from Connor Hellebuyck and a number of key offensive players returning from injury are more than enough to consider the Jets a true contender.

A big key to the Jets' turnaround this season has been the improvement the new coaching staff has made in the defensive zone. Winnipeg ranks fifth in cycle chances against and fifth in inner-slot shots against.

The Edmonton Oilers jump into the top 10, moving up five spots from 13th to eighth.

Like the Jets, the Oilers have also won three straight games, with victories over Anaheim, San Jose, and Vegas. The Oilers rank top five in goals and expected goals per game. Edmonton also has the best power play in the NHL, clicking at over 30 per cent.

The main reason the Oilers are middle-of-the-pack in points percentage is goaltending. Edmonton sits 25th in goals saved above expected. If the Oilers can get improved play in net, this team is capable of finishing in the top 10 in points percentage.

The Toronto Maple Leafs drop six spots – from third to ninth – in our rankings.

The Leafs are coming off a 1-2-0 week with losses to Detroit and Boston. Auston Matthews missed a couple of games but returned to the lineup Saturday against the Bruins and scored a goal. The sharp drop on our list has more to do with how many teams are hot at the top of the standings right now, so if the Leafs can string a few wins together this week, they should be able to jump back into the top five before long.

If you’re a Leafs fan reading this right now and think Toronto should be the top-ranked Canadian team, we’ll find out Thursday when the Leafs host the Jets on TSN.

The Calgary Flames are inching closer to the top 10 on our list following a 2-0-1 week.

The Flames, who have been below average in terms of goal scoring, have scored three or more goals in each of their past five games. Nazem Kadri led the Flames last week with four points in three games - all coming at even strength.

Calgary still struggles to produce high-danger shots from the inner slot and will need to find ways to create more chances from this area if it wants to sustain its current scoring pace.

The Ottawa Senators dropped two of three games last week and drop six spots on our list, from 17th to 23rd. The Senators remain one of the poorest teams in terms of finishing ability. Ottawa sits 25th in goals per game despite ranking fourth in expected goals. The results have not matched the process offensively, and as a result the Sens sit 25th in points percentage.

The Vancouver Canucks finished a disappointing week on a strong note with a comeback win against the Carolina Hurricanes. However, Vancouver dropped three of four games and remain in 26th spot on our list.

While the Canucks rank inside the top 10 in goals per game, they sit 25th in expected goals. Even if the team has enough offensive talent to score beyond their expected goals total, it is unlikely for them to keep this pace up for the rest of the season.

Lastly, the Montreal Canadiens climb two spots in our following a 2-2-0 week.

The Habs upset the Rangers 2-1 Sunday afternoon led by Cole Caufield, who finished with a goal and an assist. The Canadiens have tightened things up defensively in their past three games, allowing a total of six goals. This is after the team allowed an average of over five goals per game in its previous six.