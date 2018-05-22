The Winnipeg Jets have exited the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a wealth of playoff experience. As an organization that came into the post-season having yet to win its first playoff game, defeating the Minnesota Wild and Nashville Predators was in and of itself an impressive feat and many players are looking to the future with high hopes.

"I'll take only positives away from this year," captain Blake Wheeler told reporters at the team's end-of-season availability on Tuesday. "The progression of our group, obviously qualifying for the playoffs was a huge step for us.

Wheeler tallied 21 points in 17 playoff games, providing the Jets with one of many dominant forces on the front end. "That game seven in Nashville will probably be what stands out about our group, what we’re made of," he continued. "Winning a game like that is certainly something we can build on going forward."

Another player who stood out was centre Mark Scheifele, who led the team with 14 playoff goals. "You go through so much adversity in a series, so much adversity just in a game," he explained. "I hope every guy learned something, about themselves, about our team, about what playoff hockey looks like."

"What happened this year in the playoffs just goes to show how hard it is to win the Cup," added blueliner Tyler Myers. "And it hurts especially when you know you have the group to do it."

Part of that group included centre Paul Stastny, a highlight acquisition on GM Kevin Cheveldayoff's resume this season. Acquired from St. Louis at the trade deadline, he tallied 15 points and finished fourth in team post-season scoring. He shared in the team's disappointment, but confidently added that he has no regrets waiving his no-trade clause to go to Winnipeg.

"Probably the best decision I’ve made," said Stastny, who will become an unrestricted free agent July 1. "For the experience, learning, for family, everything. Everything I hoped it would be turned out, and even more."

Cheveldayoff and company will have their sights set on off-season business now, as the Jets have 14 players in need of a new contract for next season. Stastny, along with Shawn Matthias, Matt Hendricks, Toby Enstrom and goaltender Michael Hutchinson, make up the team's five pending unrestricted free agents. Also, goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and Jacob Trouba could both be in for significant paydays among the team's nine restricted free agents.

According to CapFriendly, the Jets are slated to enter the off-season with $20.6 million in cap space.