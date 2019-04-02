Winnipeg Jets forward Brandon Tanev will not return to Tuesday's matchup with the Minnesota Wild because of an upper-body injury, the team announced.

INJURY UPDATE: F - Brandon Tanev will not return to tonight’s game due to an upper body injury. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) April 3, 2019

A cause for the injury was not revealed by the club. He was held pointless in just 40 seconds of ice time before leaving injured in the first period.

In 80 games so far this season, Tanev has 14 goals and 15 assists. The 27-year-old is in his fourth season with Winnipeg.

Following their matchup with the Wild in St. Paul, the Jets will visit the Avalanche in Denver on Thursday.