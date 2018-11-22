The Winnipeg Jets announced they have reassigned forward Kristian Vesalainen from the AHL's Manitoba Moose to Jokerit of the KHL.

Vesalainen, 19, started the 2018-19 season with the Jets, playing five games and scoring one assist in his NHL debut.

He was recalled from the Moose on Nov. 16 after he posted eight points (three goals, five assists) in eight games in the AHL.

Vesalainen was drafted by the Jets in the first round (24th overall) in the 2017 NHL draft.