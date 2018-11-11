The Winnipeg Jets have recalled defenceman Sami Niku from the AHL's Manitoba Moose, they announced Sunday.

He made his NHL debut for the Jets last April, scoring a goal on his first shot.

The Jets will be back in action Sunday night when they host the New Jersey Devils, who are coming off a lopsided road loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Jets are looking to continue their momentum following a 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche Friday nights.