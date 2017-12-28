35m ago
Jets' Scheifele out 6-8 weeks with upper-body injury
TSN.ca Staff
Jets Maurice announces Scheifele out 6-8 weeks
Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice announced that forward Mark Scheifele will be out 6-to-8 weeks with an upper-body injury.
Scheifele left Wednesday's game against the Edmonton Oilers in the second period after falling awkwardly into the boards.
The incident happened halfway through the game when the 24-year-old forward got tangled up with Oilers defenceman Brandon Davidson and crashed into the end boards. Scheifele stayed on the ice for a while and was favoring his right shoulder before skating off the ice and into the dressing room under his own power.
Maurice said the team does not have a plan to call anyone up from the AHL's Manitoba Moose.
The coach would not confirm who would replace Scheifele in the lineup but Shawn Matthias and Marko Dano have been healthy scratches of late.
The Kitchener native has 15 goals and 22 assists over 37 games with the Jets this season, his seventh year with the team.