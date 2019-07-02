How will the Jets cope with 'significant' talent losses

The Winnipeg Jets signed centre Mark Letestu to a one-year, two-way contract on Tuesday.

Letestu played in 64 games with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters last season, posting 21 goals and 50 points. He did not have a point in two games with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The 34-year-old scored a career-high 16 goals and 35 points with the Edmonton Oilers in 2016-17. He added five goals and 11 points in 13 games during the team's playoff run that season.

A veteran of 560 career games, Letestu has scored 93 goals and 210 points