The Winnipeg Jets announced on Sunday that the club has agreed to terms on a three-year entry-level deal with 2017 first-round pick Kristian Vesalainen.

The 19-year-old winger spent last season with Karpat of the Finnish Liiga and won a league title.

The 24th overall pick in 2017, Vesalainen finished sixth in league scoring with 22 goals and 21 assists and chipped in four goals and four assists in 18 playoff games.

Vesalainen caught the attention of scouts with an MVP performance at the 2017 IIHF World Under-18s in Slovakia where he led the tournament in scoring with six goals and seven assists.